PETA Gets Trolled for Calling Honey a Bee Puke, Internet Buzzes With its Health Benefits

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is being brutally trolled online after it called ‘honey’ as ‘bee puke’. For those who don’t know, PETA is the largest animal rights organization in the world. It has over 9 million members and supporters all across the globe. Now, the organisation is being slammed after it posted that Honey is ‘bee puke’. Taking to its official facebook handle, PETA declared, “Reminder that honey is bee puke. Why be gross and eat barf when vegan honey exists?"

The post, since being uploaded, has gone viral. However, seems like not many agree with this point of view. Many started listing the benefits of honey. Here, have a look at the post by PETA.

Most people have reacted with the laughing emoji to this post. “It’s not the barf part that disturbs me. It’s how hard the bees have to work to make a speck of honey which they make for themselves. Stealing their super hard work seems wrong," wrote a Facebook user sarcastically.

“FUN FACT:Honey (real) has phytochemical, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and antioxidant properties (NCBI). Not only is it good for the interior of the body, helping to lower blood pressure, the regulation of the heart rate, and the improvement of cell function, it’s also good for the skin! Until “vegan honey” can actually be truly good for you, I personally feel that real honey is still the answer. HOWEVER, I do also believe that commercial or industrial honey collection is bad for the bees as they take more honey from them than they should," wrote a person who is himself a bee keeper.

“I’m certainly against any cruelty to animals but don’t eat honey? How are the bees harmed in this? Also honeys a good natural medicine for some people," mentioned another person.

Whats is your take on the same?