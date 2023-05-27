PG, M.Phil Candidates Among 1779 Applicants For 16 Peon Posts In Madhya Pradesh

The Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University in Chhatarpur district has received 1779 applications for the 16 vacant posts of peon. Among the applicants are graduates and post-graduates as well as M.Phil and Net-qualified candidates.

There are 400 applications with postgraduate qualifications and 800 with graduates. The interesting thing is that for the recruitment of the peon, only the qualification of the eighth pass has been asked for, but so far a total of 1779 applications have been received at the university to become a peon. Forms were submitted by the applicants for these posts until May 8.

The Registrar of Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University, Dr SD Chaturvedi, shared in a media interaction that a written examination will be conducted on June 4 for this post. A seven-member committee has been constituted to conduct these examinations fairly. This examination will be conducted at two centres in the district. The results will come out after the written test. SD Chaturvedi said that the examination will be conducted in a completely transparent manner.

Earlier in 2021, when many people lost their private jobs due to the COVID crisis, thousands of graduates and post-graduate degree holders appeared for interviews for the job of a peon in district courts.

According to reports, 11,000 people applied for only 15 posts of peon, gardener, driver, and sweeper in the Gwalior District Court.