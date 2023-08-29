Picture Of Fish With Bizarre Human-Like Lips And Teeth Will Give You Goosebumps

There are only a few things which could be as startling and upsetting as your food smirking at you! While it sounds like a nightmare, it became true for a woman in the Philippines. As she prepared for her lunch like every other day, she stumbled upon an unusual sight. While preparing a meal, she found a fish with teeth that eerily resembled those of a human being and appeared as if it was smirking or smiling. The encounter left her utterly astonished and a bit unnerved. While she still deals with the shock and unsettling feeling, the fish’s photos and videos on the internet have left netizens stunned.

This woman, Maria Christina Cusi, had reportedly purchased an assortment of different fish, weighing about one kilogram, from one of the best markets in Bacolod City. Upon returning home and beginning the process of cleaning the fish, she made a shocking discovery. As she took her knife to fillet the fish, her eyes widened in astonishment- she saw that the fish possessed teeth that bore a striking resemblance to those found in a human mouth.

Cusi, determined to validate her discovery, carefully examined the fish’s mouth. “The teeth were all attached to the mouth of the fish," she informed the Viral Press. To dispel any lingering doubts, she even prodded the teeth to ensure they were indeed part of the fish’s mouth.

Eventually, after examining the fish for some time, Cusi felt scared that the bizarre creature could harm her family’s health and she threw it away.

The type of fish Cusi had bought was later identified as a bighead carp, a freshwater species known to reach lengths up to 60 inches. Curiously, these fish, which are sometimes locally referred to as Imelda, after the country’s former First Lady, do not typically possess sets of teeth similar to the one Cusi found.

However, this is not the first instance of a fish being found with teeth that closely resemble those of a human being. Certain members of the Pacu family, native to South America, have also been in the news in the past for their remarkably human-like dental features.

About three years ago, an even more eerie discovery of a certain fish species went viral. The photographs of fish bearing a bizarre, human-like set of teeth and lips had people thinking if that was even real. The creature was reportedly caught in Malaysia.