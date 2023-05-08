'Piku' Fans Pen Heartfelt Stories As Deepika Padukone's Gem Completes 8 Years

Deepika Padukone has been in the industry for over 15 years now and one of her finest performances ‘Piku’ complete 8 years today. Shoojit Sircar’s Piku has etched a very special place in audience’s heart. No elaborative sets, no fancy outfits, just simplicity at its best - the movie won hearts globally. For those who don’t know, the 2015 film stars Deepika as an ambitious woman Piku Banerjee who took care of her father, played by Amitabh Bachchan. The movie also featured the late actor Irrfan Khan.

Remembering the movie, Deepika took to her Instagram handle and posted an image from the same. In the caption, she wrote, “It’s been 8 years since this gem of a movie released with these 2 very special people. And if I could relive this experience all over again, I’d do it in a heartbeat."

Not just the actress but the fans are also remembering the movie today. Many took to Twitter and expressed how the movie impacted their lives. “Piku as a film changed my whole life . I watched it in a theatre when I was 11 years old . I am a single daughter myself and I was able to relate to Piku even in that age . I fell in love with Deepika Padukone the actress even more after this. This will always be personal to me," wrote a Twitter user.

Another person mentioned, “Piku was one of the first Indian films I ever watched, knowing none of the actors except Irrfan Khan, had no idea how exceptional it was. IK’s acting was pitch perfect, AB strong presence, but Deepika impressed me the most as a hardworking architect trapped by a demanding parent."

Piku as a film changed my whole life . I watched it in a theatre when I was 11 years old . I am a single daughter myself and I was able to relate to Piku even in that age . I fell in love with Deepika Padukone the actress even more after this ❤️This will always be personal to me pic.twitter.com/QwCyAqtN6y— Ishiiiiii (@kaiadreams23) May 8, 2023

Piku was one of the first Indian films I ever watched, knowing none of the actors except Irrfan Khan, had no idea how exceptional it was. IK’s acting was pitch perfect, AB strong presence, but Deepika impressed me the most as a hardworking architect trapped by a demanding parent. https://t.co/vuOOkbTgFr— SRK_x10 🇳🇱 (@010_srk) May 8, 2023

She is the cutest..she is the most relatable one..Whenever I watch her she feels like me..she feels like watching a mirror..Reflection of a normal girl..she is @deepikapadukone '#Piku ' ✨💕#DP potrayal of Piku is irreplaceable ❤#8YearsOfPiku pic.twitter.com/G9rYyp3Iyr— ♥R҉C҉B҉ ♥🖤ʆ!ᾰ🖤 (@Its__Dora) May 8, 2023

It’s been 8 yrs since ‘Piku’ released. The movie seems to have aged so well. I was in college in 2015, and then I spent almost 4 of the last 8 yrs in Calcutta. Want to revisit the movie and see if it can offer me something new.— Harshit Anand (@7h_anand) May 8, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier, a Twitter user who goes by the name ‘Fiza’ took to the micro-blogging site and shared a scene from the movie. This is the scene where Piku is having a fight with her baba over health issues. Fiza highlights how is the only actress in our industry “who embodies her character rather than “acting” it out." She mentions, “not once in this scene do you see deepika padukone. the slight shivering while saying “dawai leke aa andar se."

