Pilot Was Forced To Divert Aircraft And The End Result Saw A 'Penis-like Drawing On Radar Map'

After being asked to divert his flight route, a frustrated pilot ended up drawing a penis-shaped pattern in the sky. The Lufthansa plane was supposed to land in Catania, Italy before the pilot was instructed to alight in Malta, as per Mirror UK. The outline of the plane’s route was brought to light by the aviation tracking website Flightradar24. The media reports claim drawing the obscene pattern was an intentional move of the pilot to express his disappointment over being told to head to another airport. However, authorities have denied the theory, calling the incident a mere coincidence.

Reportedly, the plane is said to have made two attempts to land in Catania before the aircraft was forced to divert. It is suggested the entire pattern took about 16 minutes to complete. Following the obscene outline, the plane headed to Malta and landed about half an hour later. Notably, this wasn’t the first flight that was made to divert its path in Catania. In recent weeks, multiple flights have been cancelled, delayed, and diverted after the airport shut down one of its terminals owing to a fire incident that occurred on July 16.

According to Italian newspaper La Repubblica, SAC, the organization that manages the airport has been facing flak for its poor response. This time the company claimed the diversion instruction was issued due to the sudden change in the wind. “Other planes also tried to land a first time but had failed so they had to go around and then they managed to do it," said SAC.

Meanwhile, Lufthansa airline also issued an official statement emphasizing the obscene pattern wasn’t a deliberate attempt but a coincidental incident that occurred following making multiple attempts to land the plane. “Due to wind shear it was not possible to land safely in Catania and for this reason, the pilot had to remain in a holding position before once again trying to land which was not successful," a Lufthansa representative told Corriere della Sera.

“Then it flew to Malta where it refueled and finally approached Catania from a different direction," the statement added. The incident is suggested to have occurred last Friday, July 28.