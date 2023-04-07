Pink Moon 2023: Stargazers Across the Globe Share Stunning Photos of Spring Beauty

The Pink Moon 2023, also known as April’s Full Moon, glittered in the sky on Thursday night and it was, as always, a sight to behold. If you’re a moon-watcher in India, you would have missed the Pink Moon at its peak, since that happened during daytime, as per an Economic Times report. However, stargazers in India could again catch a glimpse of the sparkling orb on Thursday night. If you have missed it, you can also see it in all its glory tonight.

Stunning photos of Pink Moon 2023 have lit up social media as gazed turned skyward across the world on Thursday night.

clearest picture of the full pink moon of april pic.twitter.com/oNz8mSWBdv— MOON LOVER (@themoonlovepic) April 6, 2023

The Full Pink Moon of Tonight #PinkMoon pic.twitter.com/9PbAMeuqzt— Rami Ammoun (@rami_astro) April 6, 2023

My capture of last night's "Pink" full moon, captured using a 12" telescope and a camera I usually use for nebulae. The Pink Moon isn't pink at all, but the same ball of dust and rock it always is. Still, incredibly beautiful. Thousands of miles of magnificent desolation. pic.twitter.com/EnT8VpHQvY— Andrew McCarthy (@AJamesMcCarthy) April 6, 2023

While you were sleeping! The almost #fullmoon behind #SpaceNeedle on its way down early this morning in #Seattle. #PaschalFullMoon is the first full moon of Spring, also known as #PinkMoon. pic.twitter.com/b0OLhpUnwu— Sigma Sreedharan (@sigmas) April 5, 2023

FULL PINK MOON LOOK: Photographer Gaijin Gajes captured photos of tonight's full Pink Moon in its spectacular appearance, as seen from Baggao town in Cagayan province on Thursday, April 6. : Gaijin Gajes | @vesgarcia_ #BeAnINQUIRER pic.twitter.com/K6B8pi0g0N — Be An INQUIRER (@BeAnINQUIRER) April 6, 2023

Here Is the Full Pink Moon 2023Most beautiful Moon of This Holy Month! pic.twitter.com/oyhKEGgNlX— Malik Naveed Photography (@photobynaveed) April 5, 2023

The Pink Moon, in reality, is not pink at all. It appears orangish. It has been named after an eastern US plant, moss phlox, which is also known as herb moss pink. In northern America, many pink flowers bloom during springtime and that’s how the full moon came to be associated with the colour. It is also variously dubbed as ‘Sprouting Grass Moon’, ‘Growing Moon’, ‘Fish Moon’ and ‘Hare Moon’.

