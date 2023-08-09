Pizza Date Turns Tragic: 20-year-old Hyderabad Man Dies While Hiding From His Girlfriend’s Father

In a scary incident, a Hyderabad man died after falling from the terrace of a building while he was on a date with his girlfriend. The incident took place in Hyderabad’s Borabanda area on Sunday. Recognised as 20-year-old Shoaib, the boy had gone to the terrace of his girlfriend’s building with pizza around midnight for a late-night date. Soon, the couple heard her father coming up the steps. Being all panicky, Shoaib ran to the edge of the roof and fell off the building.

According to the police, he was trying to take support from some dangling wires. Shoaib fell around 3 AM and was rushed to Osmania Hospital. He was declared dead at 5.30 AM.

As of now, Shoaib’s father has filed a complaint with the police alleging foul play in his son’s death. The police are also investigating if he jumped off the roof or slipped.

