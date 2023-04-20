Pizza For 10k Likes, Death Threats Over Oranges: People List 'Hot Takes' That Shook Twitter

Twitter is the place for hot takes and where you could say one thing and it could be interpreted as something entirely different. No matter what your opinion is on “cancel culture", Twitter can also be an efficient tool to hold people in positions of power accountable. The problem with Twitter “discourse" is that it often has no bearing in the real world, so that essay after essay might get written on a subject that has almost no potential to effect real change in the world.

A Twitter page asked everyone to list their most controversial tweets and people have shared some wild screengrabs. Some of the opinions that figure in the list are divisive, while some others are completely innocuous and yet managed to create miniature culture wars on the microblogging platform.

Challenged pizza hut to a number, won than took them to the cleaners when they back tracked. other companies jumped in, journos contacted me for interviews, it was a massacre. pizza hut CFO jumped in & gave me a large number of pizzas which i distributed over twitter, crazy time https://t.co/bPsw7vzFaS pic.twitter.com/sMKBHTCGAa— Zohad (@Zohadtweets) April 19, 2023

Sir, I got death threats. https://t.co/sO5mRsTec2— Nathalie Gordon (@awlilnatty) April 16, 2023

my most “controversial” tweet. they accused me of “encouraging elder abuse” pic.twitter.com/xfopWGHrzi— Sydney Battle (@SydneyBattle) April 18, 2023

I had to mute notifs for this one lol https://t.co/puFspfWVRM pic.twitter.com/clUWpjfmD7— a (@bemyweedbae) April 18, 2023

the Roman-statue-as-profile-pic crowd did NOT like this one https://t.co/phsDGuJFvb pic.twitter.com/J2IIWaaia6— Robert Komaniecki (@Komaniecki_R) April 17, 2023

They tried to silence me but I stood ten toes down https://t.co/poqsnHdbyB pic.twitter.com/MzLkbVaUvr— Nosipho (@nosipho_kamcusi) April 18, 2023

Apparently folks got real angry when I said it's not normal to hate your partner or spouse. https://t.co/8LivIJG2yJ pic.twitter.com/ShlvhyaXbI— Tara O'Connor ⚡️ (@TaraOComics) April 19, 2023

I had men in my mentions incandescent with rage over this one https://t.co/HggK37xyth pic.twitter.com/06RRfUlpO3— Moniza Hossain (@moniza_hossain) April 19, 2023

God the homophobes all over my social media wanted me k****d and r*p*d for this. Threatened me and my family. Existing as a queer person of faith is controversial apparently. https://t.co/NuHsQ9MNIn pic.twitter.com/OCB57fzkbE— Miyu // comms closed (@vimiyui) April 20, 2023

Well, that’s Twitter for you.

Read all the Latest News here