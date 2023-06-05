'Playing Dead' In TikTok Videos Landed This Man Role In TV Shows

This man’s story of bagging a TV role is sure to make you believe in the saying, “Where there’s a will, there’s a way.” Identified to be Josh Nalley, a resident of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, went viral last year for his strange TikTok updates. Unlike the rest, Josh pretended to be dead in his videos for almost a year before he caught the attention of CSI: Vegas makers. His acting or being an unalive body was so apt that the creators decided to cast him in the show.

Since October 2021, Josh Nalley ended up posting hundred of videos where he imitated a corpse at various locations. With millions of views, numerous clips showed him motionless at parks, river banks, forests, bridges, sidewalks, and many more. During an interaction with the Washington Post, Josh said he found this unusual way to be the easiest of getting his chances high for bagging a role on TV or in movies without having to move out of Kentucky or getting in long queues for auditions. “Laziness is part of it,” he said.

The man learned playing dead wasn’t easy when he first began filming himself. Notably, he was able to spot chest movements and involuntary actions in his clips that ruined the aspect of being a dead body. Adamant to master the skills, Josh polished himself over time and focus on gaining better of his body movements and breathing.

Not only random places, but the man also recorded himself with a slumped face right outside a CBS office and Ripley’s Believe It or Not Museum in Hollywood. It was in July last year when he finally got the call for him getting cast in the TV show. Josh reportedly flew to Los Angeles for recording his part of an unspecified corpse. The episode featuring the Kentucky man has already aired on CSI: Vegas.

When it comes to facing death in real life, Josh is reportedly unfazed by the fact. He believes after watching himself play dead for a long time has become a positive way for him to process what many people dread. “I can face death and not really have to worry about it because, you know, I’ve seen myself dead so many times. It’s a good way to process it,” he told the portal.

Notably, 42-year-old Josh Nalley also owns a restaurant in Kentucky.