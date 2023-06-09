Poha Jalebi Vs South Indian Breakfast: Which Side Are You On?

Food has an incredible power to bring people together, but it can also ignite passionate debates and disagreements. With diverse food preferences and tastes, it’s no surprise that social media often becomes a platform for lively discussions surrounding the topic of food. Recently, one such discussion was sparked by a Twitter user who boldly claimed that poha-jalebi is the ultimate breakfast champion. This instantly caught the attention of foodies and ignited a heated debate.

“Sorry south India, this is the best breakfast," read the tweet accompanying a picture of poha with namkeen, chopped onions, and jalebi on top.

Sorry south India, this is the best breakfast pic.twitter.com/f4lCH5kIrU— Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 7, 2023

With over 4 million views, it is evident that the tweet has captured the attention of a wide audience. The discussions and debates that followed have shed light on the diverse breakfast preferences of individuals.

A comment read, “Poha on weekdays - Dosa on weekends.”

Poha on weekdays - Dosa on weekends ☺️☺️☺️☺️ — शैली धर (decodingmyroots.com) (@MonaADhar) June 7, 2023

Another user agrees that poha-jalebi is a delicious breakfast but claimed it “can’t replace South Indian breakfasts.”

This is one of the best breakfast but can’t replace South Indian breakfasts!— Daily Bread (@lifeisbutuful) June 7, 2023

“Nope. South Indian breakfast is best. Always. As Maharashtrian too I won’t have poha more than once a week," read a reply.

Nope. South Indian breakfast is best !! Always !! As maharashtrian too I wont hv poha more than once a week— Vishal विशाल 🇮🇳 (@vishalkmumbai) June 7, 2023

Another disagreeing with the post wrote, “Odisha breakfast is unbeatable."

Odisha breakfast is unbeatable pic.twitter.com/Z76JwSMjV6— Next BJP Minister (@NextBjpMP) June 7, 2023

“That’s saddest breakfast ever! Huh.. below are kings and real! And yes add that Punjabi paratha and also the Varanasi kachoris to it,” read a tweet

That's saddest breakfast ever! Huh.. below 👇 are kings and real! And yes add that Punjabi paratha and also the varansi kachoris to it! pic.twitter.com/74I0lcnB4n— Ritwik Shukla (@ritwikshukla) June 7, 2023

One more wrote, “Correct, much healthier than Idli, vada, sambhar, pongal, dosa, chatni.”

correct…much healthier than Idli, vada, sambhar, pongal, dosa, chatni.fully agree.— Subramoney.com (@pvsubramanyam) June 8, 2023

A user jokingly claimed that “Poha is the secret of my energy.”

Poha is the secret of my energy😎— Vivek Agrawal (@bholamarwadi) June 7, 2023

While Indian’s engage in debates about their favourite meals, in 2021 Gene Weingarten, a columnist and humorist at The Washington Post, penned a piece titled ‘You can’t make me eat these foods,’ in which he specifically targeted Indian cuisine. In the column, he claimed that Indian food is ‘based entirely on one spice.’

What in the white nonsense™️ is this? pic.twitter.com/ciPed2v5EK— Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) August 23, 2021

The post generated a significant buzz on social media, drawing criticism from many, particularly from the Indian community. Padma Lakshmi, a well-known chef, and author wasted no time in sharing her thoughts on the matter. She stated that the columnist clearly required education on spices, flavour and taste.