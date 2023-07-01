Police Officer Criticised for Pouring Water on People Sleeping at Pune Railway Station, DRM Responds

A recent incident at Pune Railway Station has stirred up strong emotions and sparked widespread condemnation on social media platforms. The footage captured at the station shows a police officer using a bottle of water to wake up individuals who were sleeping on the platform floor. The incident sparked a significant public debate and raised concerns about the perceived behaviour of the cop, suggesting a lack of empathy and understanding.

The footage shared on Twitter shows the officer, presumably a Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel, pouring water on a group of individuals, including a Swiggy delivery agent, an elderly man, and other passengers, who were all sleeping in a row on the platform. Both the Swiggy agent and the elderly man can be seen waking up in the video. The tweet shared by a user Rupesh Chowdhury has quickly gained viral attention across the internet.

Also Read: Mumbai Man Risks Life To Board Overcrowded Local Train; Internet In Shock

The video has garnered over 3.5 million views on Twitter, with many users condemning the officer for his perceived ‘inhumane’ and unkind treatment of the sleeping passengers. The poster of the video summed up the sentiment with a poignant statement, writing, “RIP Humanity." Another commenter expressed deep concern, questioning, “India’s Railways Police pouring water on people who have been taking rest inside the Train Station waiting for their train! What has happened to the head and heart of the country?"

RIP HumanityPune Railway Station pic.twitter.com/M9VwSNH0zn — Rupen Chowdhury (@rupen_chowdhury) June 30, 2023

India’s Railways Police pouring water on people who have been taking rest inside the Train Station waiting for their train! What has happened to the head and heart of the country? pic.twitter.com/1dqOxZGpAa— Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) June 30, 2023

One user emphasised, “No level of frustration can excuse a police officer’s actions like this. The anger and disappointment in the eyes of the person wearing the Swiggy t-shirt is truly heartbreaking. Nobody deserves to be treated with such disrespect."

There is no justification to this behaviour. Kitni bhi frustration ye nahi kara sakti kisi police wale se.The anger & disappointment in the eyes of the guy in Swiggy tshirt is so heartbreaking No one deserves such disrespect. @AshwiniVaishnaw @IndianRailMedia https://t.co/nCLbdOLS5V— Shruti Chaturvedi (@adhicutting) June 30, 2023

Following the viral video, the incident caught the attention of senior railway officials, including Pune’s Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Indu Dubey, who expressed deep regret over the incident. In response to the issue, DRM Dubey stated, “Sleeping on the platform causes inconvenience to others; however, the way it was handled is not a suitable way of counseling passengers."

Sleeping on the Platform causes inconvenience to others however the way it was handled is not a suitable way of counseling passengers. Concerned staff has been suitably advised to deal with passengers with dignity, politeness & decency. This incident is deeply regretted.— Smt. Indu Dubey (@drmpune) June 30, 2023

Also Read: No Space To Walk On Train Floor, Man Crawls His Way To Toilet

She further added, “Concerned staff has been suitably advised to deal with passengers with dignity, politeness & decency. This incident is deeply regretted."