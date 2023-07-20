Police Officer Pulls Giant Snake Out Of A Bathroom, Internet Calls Him 'True Hero'

Snakes slither down into the sneakiest places to hide and sometimes, this may give rise to an alarming situation. Just like in the case of this US family from North Carolina who found a reptile sliding in their bathroom. Surprised by the unwanted intruder, the family frantically took assistance from the Graham Police Department to get rid of the reptile. A Facebook post shared by the authorities gives a glimpse of the reptile getting escorted out by a sheriff. The officer identified as Sergeant Way can be seen holding a snake-catching tong as he carefully lifts the “slippery suspect" inside the bathroom.

According to authorities, the homeowners had no clue how the reptile managed to invade their living space. The online post shared three days ago states, “Last night, officers responded to a home concerning a trespassing call. The caller was unsure how the trespasser had gotten inside and was surprised to discover the slippery suspect in the bathroom."

It took a brief standoff between the officer and the reptile before the matter was resolved. It is suggested the snake was relocated after its removal. “Officers cleared the residence, and after a brief standoff, Sgt. Way made the apprehension. The suspect was removed and relocated without incident," added the Graham Police Department. Take a look at the incident here:

As soon as the photo of the officer escorting the snake surfaced online, Facebook users quickly began lauding the efforts of the police department. While many stated their soul would be terrorized if the incident were to happen to them, others began calling the sergeant a “True hero." A user commented, “You’re the man, Sgt. Way! I would have quit my job immediately!" Another joked “Great job Sgt. Way should have been locked up with no bond." One more joined the bandwagon highlighting, “I noticed the suspect offered no resistance."

Meanwhile, many were left shocked by the gigantic appearance of the snake. A user said, “Holy moly! That one is huge! Shout out to the officer! Thank you." There were also those who were curious to find out how the snake entered the house. “Oh, good grief! How did that thing get into the house to begin with," asked one, while a few more appreciated the police department’s valiant efforts.