Polish Woman Flies To India To Marry Social Media Friend From Jharkhand

We have often heard that love has no boundaries and a recent story of a woman from Poland and an Indian man perfectly demonstrates that. According to reports, Barbara Polak, a Polish citizen has come to India because she became friends with Shadab, living in Khutra village in Hazaribag, Jharkhand, on social media. They first met in India in 2021 and soon, their friendship blossomed into love. Now, they have decided to tie the nuptial knot and have applied for marriage in the Hazaribag SDM Court as well. Barbara has an 8-year-old daughter Anya Polak.

Shadab revealed more about their love story and said that he wishes to spend his whole life with Barbara and remain with her through thick and thin. According to Shadab, a person’s life is not complete if they don’t have someone to love. He said that he wants to support Barbara in every moment of their life.

He further said that Barbara didn’t like the fact that he frequently appeared on Instagram Live and made Reels. He is also struggling in Mumbai to secure a chance in films. Shadab further said that she wanted to know whether he is employed somewhere or not. According to the man, Barbara thought that he should either devote his time to studies or take up a job. He appreciated the fact that she guided her and now aims to take up a permanent job in Poland after marriage. He will keep visiting India and his family has also agreed with him on this decision.

Shadab also said that he had shown Hazaribag to her and she loved the town but she doesn’t like to visit overcrowded places. He wishes that she should spend a happy time in Jharkhand and then return to her country.

Barbara also expressed her thoughts regarding Shadab and said that he is a fantastic and sweet person. She praised India as well and said that it is a beautiful country. When asked about Hazaribag, Barbara said that it is a small city and a good place to live in. She added that she came to India on a tourist visa that is valid till 2027. She is divorced from her first husband and is the owner of a private firm in Poland.