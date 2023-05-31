Pondicherry Artist Cooks Up MS Dhoni's 'Delicious' Portrait Using Biryani

Art graduate from Murugapakkam, Pondicherry named Arivazhagi has come up with a unique portrait of CSK captain Dhoni with… biryani. She loves to sketch on important figures’ birthdays. People praised her sketches of Mother Teresa, actor Ajith Kumar, and former president Abdul Kalam.

Arivazhagi, a fervent supporter of CSK and Dhoni, cooked up the Thala portrait utilising something everybody loves to eat. Biryani. With two kilograms of biryani, she made a portrait of Dhoni. Plantain leaves were used to design the hair, beard, and moustache. To use the leaves for hair and a beard, she sliced them into thin layers.

Her tool? A spoon. She finished the “painting" in a couple of hours. In the plantain leaves, she also scribbled CSK. When discussing her passion with Network 18, she revealed: “I have a degree in fine arts. I tried to do something different for Dhoni this time because I knew that CSK would win the trophy, so I created a portrait of Dhoni Bro."

“By drawing the leaders’ images on their birthdays, I also honour the leaders. I sketched figures like Mother Theresa, poet Bharathiyar, and scientist APJ Abdul Kalam. I created a Dhoni sculpture using a cup in 2021, and CSK won the championship that year. This year, I created a portrait of him using a cup, and CSK won the championship once again. Every time I draw a portrait of Dhoni holding a cup, the team is winning the cup, and I am overjoyed about that."

In an another case, an artist has paid tribute to Kohli by drawing a portrait with a unique technique. Despite using brushes on a canvas, the anonymous fan took the help of a tennis ball, dipped in black paint, to draw a face of Virat Kohli on a white wall. A clip of his artwork has created much buzz across social media with users praising the artist for his exceptional talent.

An art work for King Kohli by a fan.pic.twitter.com/YdUacQZqJH— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 28, 2023

The viral video opens in the backyard of a house where the artist could be seen throwing a tennis ball at a white brick wall. With every bounce landing on the surface, one could see a black, round spot appearing on the wall. The process could remind many about their childhood fascination with cricket balls which gave birth to an interesting game called “catch-catch.” Following a laborious effort, a portrait of Virat Kohli became prominent on the wall with the artist revealing his face infront of the camera with a pleasing smile.