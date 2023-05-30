Pondicherry Man Turns His House into Vintage Vessels Museum, Check Out His Fascinating Finds

Ayyanar, an antique collector, gathers antique objects solely to impart to a new generation the glory of the past. While modern technology may have added a number of new components to the kitchen, some appliances remain useful not only because of their functionality but also because of the health advantages that some of them offer.

Our predecessors made cooking containers out of metals such as clay, soapstone, iron, and food-grade bronze in their kitchens. However, these have been replaced, and we no longer use these vessels. However, this Pondicherry man’s life revolves around antique objects. Because his residence is known as Sri Shasta Palace, he keeps these treasures there.

When we first entered the house, the bells in the living room welcomed us and the stairway was piled high with various kinds of tiffin boxes. As soon as we saw Ayyanar talking to children about the antiques, we had the impression that we had entered an antiques museum. Wooden slippers, measuring cups, and koojas (a container resembling a flask used to transport liquids without spilling).

On the stairs, tiffin boxes of all sizes and shapes were neatly organised. Large keys (up to one metre), children’s rattles, His collections include a wide variety of lamps, a Paaladai Sangu- a small vessel that is used to give medicines to infants- betel boxes shaped like vehicles, teapots, barrels, bowls, and more.

When asked how he discovered this passion, he replied, “I work for the Pondicherry health department. I am a collector of ancient wooden, clay, bronze, stone, and iron objects that belonged to our forefathers. I’ve been gathering these for thirty years. In order to raise awareness about the old-fashioned vessels that were once in use and that would soon fade away, I collect, maintain, and display them to the public."

“Due to the introduction of plastic, nonstick etc, these were placed in our storage room and are now being sold in antique stores. I exclusively purchase antiques from these stores. The only thing I want to know is why the current generation, which benefits from the riches of the past, doesn’t value vessels. How come?

We must comprehend why our forefathers used specific metals to heat their food alone. Simply put, cooking food in certain types of metals increases flavour and imparts the metal’s benefits. They were not afflicted with cancer and other illnesses the way we are. All I want to do is bring back those old cooking utensils. Food is an essential aspect of existence. With these vessels, I must construct a museum, and if I do, I hope to raise more awareness among young people."

The Rail Aduki, a set of 14–18 containers used to cook food while travelling, was the object that drew the most attention. The set comes with the pots, spoons, dishes, and plates needed to cook, serve, and conveniently store meals for an entire family.

The finest way to cook is still in these clay pots for that distinct earthy flavour that sets the cuisine unique, as has been the custom for ages among Indians. Our forefathers’ kitchens also used a lot of cast iron and copper cookware. Interestingly, given the current obsession with non-stick cookware, a visit to this home would turn up a sizable number of these types of pots, which are now considered outdated.

If you are concerned about your family’s health, you can simply unearth a variety of exquisitely preserved enamel-coated cast iron cooking utensils, serving plates, and clay jars that can be used to store food.