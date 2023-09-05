Possessive Wife's Angry Note Instead Of Tip After Waitress Calls Her Husband Sweetheart Goes Viral

In a world where relationship dynamics vary significantly, an incident involving a possessive wife’s revenge has recently gone viral on social media, shedding light on the intricacies of human relationships and the nuances of tipping etiquette. The incident unfolded when a waitress served a table for a couple and referred to the woman’s husband as a sweetheart.

The story was shared by the waitress herself on social media, revealing how a seemingly innocuous term of endearment led to an unexpected turn of events. The couple had dined at a restaurant, and their bill amounted to USD 32.76 (approximately INR 2,700). When the waitress collected the bill after their meal, she was met with an unexpected surprise. Instead of a customary tip, there was a handwritten note on a piece of paper, which read, “Don’t call my husband a sweetheart."

The waitress couldn’t help but laugh and feel a twinge of anger as she read the note. She took a snapshot of the receipt and shared it on Imgur, which soon caught the attention of social media users. Reactions to the incident were mixed, with some labelling the wife as excessively possessive. Others pointed out that terms of endearment like Honey, Sweetheart, or Sweety are commonplace in many cultures, including South America, and should not be cause for offence.

This incident, however, is not isolated, as a similar scenario unfolded in the United States recently. A waitress recounted how a customer chose to withhold a tip due to what they perceived as impolite behaviour. In this case, the customer expressed their dissatisfaction through an angry handwritten note on the signed bill.

The customer’s grievance stemmed from the waitress asking if the couple wanted to split their $102 bill (Approx. Rs 8450). In response, the customer left a note on the bill, explaining their decision not to leave a tip. The note read, “No tip because it was very rude to ask my wife and me if we wanted separate checks." The waitress was left in shock upon reading the message, highlighting the subjective nature of restaurant etiquette and customer expectations.