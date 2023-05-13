Possibly 5 Billion-Year-Old Meteorite Crashes Into Bedroom Of New Jersey Home

A meteorite recently fell on a person’s house in Indonesia and he became rich. In fact, 33-year-old Joshua Hutagalung sold the meteorite and made around Rs 10 crore. A similar incident has come to the fore from the United States. A stone fell on a woman’s house in New Jersey, US, and she thought it to be a common stone, but when the experts saw it, they said that it could be a 5 billion-year-old meteorite.

According to a New York Post report, the incident took place on Monday afternoon when a metal object fell from the roof of a house in Hopewell Township. The woman named Suzy Kop said that it fell on the roof of the house and crashed into the bedroom. “I thought someone must have pelted stones. But when I looked up, it had come down after breaking the roof," she added.

“It appears whatever came from the sky fell through the roof of the top window, that’s my dad’s bedroom," Suzy added. Officials shared that the possible meteorite, which looks square in shape, is 4×6 inches in size and appears like a metal. They added that the weight of the rock is about 1.8 kg, according to the report

As per the Hopewell Township Police Department, the space rock could possibly be from the Eta Aquarids meteor shower which occurs between April 19 and May 28 every year when the Earth passes through debris from Halley’s Comet. The officials scanned it to check whether any radioactive radiation was spreading and confirmed that there was no danger.

The five-billion-year-old rock may be a relic of the early days of the solar system, said Derrick Pitts, the Chief Astronomer and Director of the Fels Planetarium at The Franklin Institute.

Astronomers say that whenever a meteorite enters the Earth’s atmosphere, it catches fire due to friction and high temperature and gets destroyed. But, sometimes it does not and because of this, some pieces manage to reach the earth.