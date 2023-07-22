Post Meal Drowsiness? This Jordan Restaurant Lets Customers Take A Nap

A restaurant in Jordan’s capital Amman is offering its customer a chance to enjoy a nap in air-conditioned rooms after savouring the country’s national dish mansaf. This delicious treat is believed to cause some serious sleepiness, especially during the hot weather due to its high-fat ingredients. Apparently, the dish causes so much drowsiness that people usually prefer eating it at home so they can take a quick nap afterwards.

To tackle this issue, the restaurant named Moab has come up with an innovative approach to help diners overcome the post-mansaf tiredness. They now offer beds for customers to take a little snooze after enjoying their traditional Levantine mansaf meal.

The restaurant is dedicated exclusively to serving mansaf and is named after the ancient Kingdom of Moab in Jordan’s southern city of Karak. A video of the restaurant shared on Twitter by Now This News shows customers taking naps in separate spaces.

The video also shows workers diligently preparing the dish and customers savouring its flavours.

A customer can be seen emphasising the heavy nature of the meal, claiming that if one does not feel sleepy after eating mansaf, there must be something wrong with it.

Have you ever needed to take a nap after a great meal 🤤? This restaurant in Jordan lets you enjoy the country’s national dish, mansaf, and afterward take a nap in its sleeping area. pic.twitter.com/Qdru4yFjFt— NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 21, 2023

In an interview with Arab News, Musab Mubeideen - the restaurant owner’s son said that the whole idea of putting beds in the restaurant started as a joke to reflect the sleepy experience after a high-fat mansaf meal. He added that mansaf “is a fat-laden meal cooked with lamb meat, rice and jameed (ghee), and these ingredients put together are just a recipe for sleepiness and total tiredness.”

Mubeideen told the news outlet that the inspiration for the napping opportunity came from a customer who jokingly suggested, “Why don’t you put beds in the restaurant?” Following similar comments from other diners who also experienced post-mansaf drowsiness, the restaurant took the suggestion seriously and created a special bedroom section.

The best part is that they’ve turned this sleeping space into a little slice of paradise. It has air conditioning, so you won’t be sweating when having a nap. It’s also quite quiet, making it ideal for a peaceful snooze. You can also have traditional Jordanian coffee to go with your post-meal relaxation.

Mansaf, which translates as ‘a large platter,’ has a special place in Jordanian culture as their national food. It’s often made with tender lamb cooked in a fermented dry yoghurt sauce and served with rice or bulgar. For an added variation, the Jordanian version puts bread at the bottom of the platter.