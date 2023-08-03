'Posters, Auto-Rickshaws And Rs 10,000': Family's Desperate Attempt To Find Their Missing Parrot

A family in Madhya Pradesh is making relentless efforts including providing a cash reward to locate their missing pet. Hailing from the Damoh district, the Soni family is searching for their parrot Mitthu whose whereabouts remain unclear since Tuesday. According to New Indian Express, the pet owners have offered a Rs 10,000 cash reward to the person who helps them reunite with the bird. If the report is to be believed, Mitthu has been a part of the Soni family for the last two years. It was on Tuesday when the parrot went for his routine outing along with a family member. Mitthu reportedly flew away upon hearing the barks of stray dogs.

He was last seen seated on a tree. Sharing details of the incident, pet owner Deepak Soni told New Indian Express, “My father took Mitthu out on Tuesday night like he used to every day. Mitthu flew and sat on a tree after a few stray dogs started barking. That was the last time we saw Mitthu." Now, the family has announced a cash reward to anyone who steps forward and helps the family to locate the parrot. The pet owners are reportedly using various tactics to enhance their search which includes distributing Mitthu’s missing posters and hiring an auto-rickshaw to raise awareness about Mitthu’s disappearance via public announcements.

The auto-rickshaw with loudspeakers has been used to drop contact details of the family for reporting any information about the missing bird. Additionally, the family is also blaring announcements about the cash reward to gain attention.

Last year, a family in Karnataka announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for those who can help them find their parrot which went missing in July. The owner from the Jayanagar locality of Tumakuru district, was nursing two African grey parrots at their home, of which one of them accidentally flew away. Pet owner Ravi told IANS they’ve made posters and launched search parties in the surrounding areas to locate their bird.

“By mistake, it has flown away. I request the people here to observe their surroundings on balconies, terraces, and on the branches of trees. It cannot go far,” he told the news agency. The name of the missing parrot was reported to be Rustuma.