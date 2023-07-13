Potterheads, This Rare First Edition Of JK Rowling Book Fetched Rs 11 Lakh

J.K. Rowling’s enchanting world of Harry Potter continues to captivate fans around the globe, as demonstrated by a recent auction that showcased the love for the beloved series. A remarkable first edition copy of a Harry Potter book, originally bought for a mere 30 pence sterling (approx Rs 1.071), has now been sold for an astonishing £10,500 (approx Rs 11,20,845), showcasing the immense value placed on these rare literary treasures.

As per the BBC report, the winning bid was placed online by a Los Angles buyer, said Richard Winterton, an auctioneer based in Lichfield. The book, initially dismissed as too worn by Wolverhampton Library, ultimately proved to be a highly sought-after treasure. With an initial appraisal ranging from £3,000 (about Rs 3,20,097) to £5,000 (about Rs 5,33,496), the bidding war that ensued eventually drove the price up to £10,500 (approximately Rs 11,20,845).

Published by Bloomsbury in 1997, this particular edition of The Philosopher’s Stone is one of only 500 copies initially produced. Sporting a laminated board cover, it was one of the 300 copies distributed to libraries throughout the United Kingdom. Notably, the book’s back cover features a misspelling, with the word “Philosopher’s” missing an ‘o’. It still bears its library identification sticker, spine sticker with the letter ‘J,’ and withdrawal stamp.

Winterton expressed his delight with the outcome, stating, “We’re absolutely delighted with this result. The first in the original series of books by JK Rowling, this copy has clearly been well-read and still has its library identification sticker, spine sticker with the letter J, withdrawal stamp and 30p selling price.”

Interestingly, the book’s owner, whose identity remains undisclosed, had stored it in a box at home, only to believe that it was lost amidst his growing collection. Tragically, the man passed away earlier this year at the age of 55. However, as his family sorted through his belongings, they stumbled upon the valuable Harry Potter book, which had been lost for the past four years.

The man’s sister, who preferred to remain anonymous, shared her family’s excitement with the Independent, stating, “For the last four years this book has been ‘lost’ and I think we had come to the conclusion that it had disappeared into the ether somewhere. Now it’s come to light again we, as a family, are quite excited.”

With 500 million copies sold, JK Rowling’s Harry Potter series is the best-selling book of all time.