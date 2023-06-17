Prabhas' Adipurush Is Reminding Internet Of Shah Rukh Khan's Ra.One; Here's Why

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan’s starrer Adipurush hit the theatres and the audience reviews do not appear to be so promising. While many have expressed disappointment for the poor depiction of Lord Rama’s era with improper dialogues, moviegoers are also calling out the craptastic VFX work of the epic mythological actioner. Meanwhile, multiple fans have flooded Twitter with hilarious memes to express their disappointment. Here’s a quick glimpse of what fans are sharing online:

A section of Twitteratis began praising Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra.One, explaining it had a much better VFX work than Adipurush. Comparing the two movies, a user joked, “When people brutally trolled SRK and Ra.One for his immense hard work and mind-blowing VFX, they deserve a movie like Adipursh. Ps - When you get the best, you don’t realize its value until the worst arrives.”

When Ppl Brutally trolled SRK & #RaOne for His Immense Hardwork & Mind blowing VFX ,they deserve a movie like #Adipursh #ShahRukhKhan #AdipurshReview PS-When you get the Best ,you dont realize its value until the worst arrives — naush🕊 (@naush786s) June 16, 2023

Another agreed, “Adipurush ke nam pe temple run banane k liye shukriya (Thanks for making a temple run game in the guise of Adipurush). Ra.One can beat Adipursh still if released now.”

#Adipurush ke nam pe temple run banane k liye shukriya. #RaOne can beat #Adipursh still if released now— Victory✌🏻 (@iamvdp_) October 4, 2022

One more highlighted the difference in both the movie’s budget, “Finally it took a 500 cr Adipursh for Ra.One to get its due credit.”

Finally it took a 500Cr #Adipursh for #RaOne to get its due credit.— Ashwin (@luvashwin) October 5, 2022

Moviegoers responded by literally flexing the brilliant VFX work in Ra.One

VFX of Ra One still unbeatable in Indian industryU can’t change my mindAlways ahead of time king @iamsrk ❤️ pic.twitter.com/12qLhElQdL— ⚽️Raees Happu⚽️ (@Hasta_Ia_Vista) September 11, 2022

Another section used hilarious movie dialogue to poke fun at the movie. One came from a retro Amitabh Bachchan’s film, “Aisi kya mazburi thi bete ki tumhe ye sab karna pada.”

Another dialogue theorizes what Prabhas might say to director Om Raut, “Aur kitna beizzat karwaoge beta.”

After watching memes on Adipurush..Prabhas to Om Rout : pic.twitter.com/BJS9tEMQpK — UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) June 16, 2023

A few also made fun of the hairstyles and cringe dialogues used in the movie. “Modern hair-cuts, tattoos, cheap animations, and cringe dialogues. Adipurush is an All India TikTok association meeting,” said one.

Another joined the bandwagon using a funny photo.

A user highlighted the poor depiction of Ravan in the movie with a “Lakh buraiya thi mujhme pair main chapri nahi tha,” meme.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is based on the holy Hindu epic Ramayana, where Lord Ram wages war against the demon king of Lanka, to punish him for abducting his wife. The movie which also stars Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage in pivotal roles, was released on Friday, June 16.