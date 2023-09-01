Praggnanandhaa Receives Special Note From IndiGo Crew: ‘You Made Our Country Proud’

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, the young chess grandmaster, has returned to India after a spectacular performance at the FIDE World Cup in Azerbaijan. His incredible journey has not only garnered praise but also a warm welcome as soon as he stepped into the country. Praggnanandhaa made it to the final round at FIDE, where he faced Magnus Carlsen. Meanwhile, during his flight from Doha to Chennai, the chess prodigy received a special note from the cabin crew of IndiGo, congratulating him and thanking him for inspiring everyone. The airline shared the handwritten letter on Twitter, along with a picture of Praggnanandhaa and his mother Nagalakshmi with an attendant.

The note read, “Dear Praggnanandhaa, It is truly an honour and our pleasure to fly you on board with us today. You are our pride of the Nation, You have made our country so proud. We wish and pray that you achieve many more like this. You are truly an inspiration for all of us, keep your game up and keep inspiring.”

“Taking chess to new heights. We were honoured to have Indian chess grandmaster Master R Praggnanandhaa on board. Congratulations to the young champion on becoming the first-ever World Cup finalist,” IndiGo captioned the post.

Upon his arrival at Chennai airport, Praggnanandhaa was greeted with an enthusiastic and thunderous welcome. The airport was filled with students waving the tricolour flag and some held banners with warm messages for the chess prodigy.

In the thrilling final match of the FIDE World Cup, Praggnanandhaa gave tough competition to World No 1 chess player, Magnus Carlsen. The battle was intense, but ultimately, Carlsen won the title. On the other hand, Praggnanandhaa’s performance earned him a well-deserved silver medal, his achievement was nothing short of extraordinary.

Earlier, talking about losing the match to Carlsen, Praggnanandhaa said, “He is the best player in the world and I still have to improve my Chess to be the best. That’s what I am going towards, I think I need to work on it. I think we both are extremely tired, it has been a month long event and we both were out of energy but we were trying to get ourselves together and play.”

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa’s achievements have not only earned him the love of the people of India but have also garnered recognition from political leaders. He had a conversation with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who encouraged him. Additionally, Praggnanandhaa was felicitated by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, and he had the honour of meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.