Presenting Arijit Singh's O Bedardeya With A Classical Touch, You Will Love It

Arijit Singh’s magical voice has touched millions of hearts. The Indian playback singer recently spread his charm through Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s hit number O Bedardeya. The track is a complete package. From Pritam’s music to Amitabh Bhattacharya’s lyrics and Ranbir Kapoor’s on-screen presence, everything about this emotional song is on point. Now, musician and YouTuber Abby V has shared a rendition of the track with a classical twist. The rendition turned out to be so beautiful that even Aparshakti Khurana and Sona Mohapatra could not stop themselves from complimenting it.

The clip opens with an embedded text that read, “O Bedardeya with a classical verse”. Next, Abby can be heard saying “What if this song had an Indian classical music verse.” What follows next is nothing less than a musical gem. The musician began crooning the sargams to the tunes of O Bedardeya. Calling his rendition beautiful will truly be an understatement when Abby literally spreads the magic through his vocal. While sharing the clip, Abby wrote in the caption, “This song is so (pinched finger emoticon) I was so tempted to sing sargam on it!”

In no time, his clip was flooded with innumerable appreciation from the users. But what grabbed all the eyeballs was Abby’s performance ended up impressing actor Aparshakti Khurana, and singer Sona Mohapatra. While Aparshakti dropped a fire emoticon, Sona wrote, “Be blessed always.”

Singer Jankee Parekh Mehta commented, “So good.” Apart from them, several users swamped the comments section, asking him for a full song of his classical version. A comment read, “We need a full version which can become a phone ringtone for life Abby V.”

So far, the video has been played more than 6 lakh times.

Earlier, Abby also gave a classical twist to some other songs. In one such previous video, the musician added sargam to AR Rahman’s Roja Interlude.

The video is all things soothing, and it was an instant hit among the users. Countless users claimed that this classical rendition made them “nostalgic”.