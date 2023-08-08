Presenting, Butter With A Side Of Brown Rice - This Deadly Recipe Will Leave You With Stomach Pain

Get ready to witness an extremely ‘buttery’ video that will leave you simultaneously amused and astonished! In a culinary experiment that pushes the boundaries, a cook has managed to redefine the phrase ‘drowning in butter.’ While using butter in moderation can work culinary wonders, its excess can raise eyebrows, not only for its rich flavour but also for its high calorie and fat content. An Instagram video has caught people’s attention for exactly that reason. In the now-viral video, moderation took a backseat, and a street-food vendor makes fried rice using more butter than you could imagine - it’s a case of ‘too much of a good thing’ taken to a whole new, cholesterol-spiking extreme!

The video showcases a single serving of rice cooked with a whopping 300 grams of butter. As you can imagine, this has led to a variety of humorous and sarcastic comments.

In the video, we see a person adding three slabs of butter, each weighing 100 grams, into a pan that’s resting on a stove. As the butter melts, curry leaves and chopped vegetables like onions, capsicum, and carrots are added. These veggies are sautéed in butter before the cooked rice is introduced to the mix. After thoroughly mixing and seasoning with salt and masala, the buttery concoction is presented in a black bowl, accompanied by an additional cube of butter.

The video was posted by an Instagram account named ‘mumbaikarfoodie,’ along with a caption that read, “Heart Attack Brown Rice" along with a fiery emoticon.

Watch the viral video here:

The comments section was filled with witty and sarcastic remarks.

Followers of the account compared this to directly inviting health issues like diabetes and high cholesterol. One user commented, “High Cholesterol entered the chat."

Another one mentioned that one can just ask for a plate of “heart attack" instead of this. Another Instagram user commented that it was not rice fried in butter but more like “Butter, with a side of rice."

Taking a sarcastic dig, a person commented, “I think you forgot to add butter."

The clip has gained more than 4.2 million views so far.