Presenting O Bedardeya's Shinchan Version, Laughs Guaranteed

Shinchan, the Japanese anime series, has been a favourite among kids and adults alike for decades. The series is known for its quirky and comical protagonist, whose misadventures never fail to tickle our funny bones. Recently, a video of artist Akanksha Sharma, the voice of Shinchan in the Hindi version of the series, has gone viral. It shows her singing the viral song O Bedardeya from Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in the characters signature voice. The video has left netizens in splits and has gone viral on social media platforms.

In her bio, Akanksha describes herself as a voice-over artist, comedian and writer. She captioned the video, “Can Shinchan sing sad songs without being funny."

Fans of the manga series and O Bedardeya are amazed by Akanksha Sharma’s talent and have been sharing the video with their loved ones. However, some people are also sharing their humorous response to the video by jokingly asking if Nanako has left him.

A user expressed their sympathy for Shinchan and joked, “Nanako didi chali gayi kya, udaas mat ho Shinchan, Akanksha didi hai (did Nanako leave him? Don’t be sad Shinchan, Akanksha didi is there).” Another user also asked, “Why Nanako didi why, why did you leave Shinchan.”

A third user appreciated the humorous take on the song, stating, “Most depressing song converted into most entertaining song.”

“Got your feelings Shinchan,” wrote another. One user made a comparison with another Bollywood singer and joked, “Still better than Tony Kakkar’s songs.”

The melodious track, O Bedardeya, has been beautifully sung by Arijit Singh and features Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor from the movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The romantic drama also stars actors like Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and comedian Anubhav Bassi. among others.

Meanwhile, Akanksha Sharma has not only shared the trending O Bedardiya song in Shinchan’s voice, but also other popular songs such as Maan Meri Jaan and Naatu Naatu. In addition to these, she creates entertaining reels as well.

Akanksha Sharma has gained a lot of popularity for her unique and creative content. Her ability to sing soulful songs in the voice of a popular cartoon character, Shinchan, has left many in awe of her talent.