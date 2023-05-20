Presenting, The AI Version Of Indian Metros With A Foodie Twist

In a delightful blend of creativity and artificial intelligence, a digital creator and AI enthusiast embarked on an extraordinary project. By using AI technology, the user has transformed the visuals of metro rail networks in popular Indian cities, infusing them with a delicious twist featuring local culinary delights. The user shared two series of AI-generated images that left Instagram users in awe. The first series showcased the reimagined metro rail networks of Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, as well as states like Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Kerala. Each image was a captivating fusion of transportation and gastronomy.

In Kolkata, the metro was accompanied by the presence of a fish vendor, paying homage to the city’s love for seafood. On the other hand, the Gujarat edition featured a mouth-watering pile of dhoklas, a popular snack from the state. Mumbai’s iconic vada pav, a delectable street food staple, made a prominent appearance, while Kerala boasted an abundance of fresh coconuts, representing its coastal charm.

The AI-generated images quickly gained traction and went viral, prompting the user to create a second edition. This time, he focused on metro networks in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Nagpur, and states like Odisha, Kashmir, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh. The Hyderabad metro was transformed into a culinary paradise, with aromatic biryani taking centre stage. Nagpur showcased its famous oranges, beautifully arranged to evoke a sense of the city’s zestful spirit. In Bihar, the images depicted piles of littis in the hands of a vendor, reflecting the state’s rich culinary heritage.

For social media users, these captivating visuals not only highlight the diversity and vibrancy of Indian metros but also celebrate the fusion of food and culture that defines each region. Many loved how the AI-generated images sparked joy and curiosity to explore and appreciate the unique flavours of various cities and states. “Odisha metro is so beautiful. Love from Odisha,” wrote an Instagram user.

Another user commented, “And I was looking for the Delhi Metro.”

“Yeh hum U.P. walon ki metro sabse alag kyun hai? (Why is the metro for U.P. the most different?)” a user asked followed by a laughing emoji.

What do you think of this virtual journey through India’s metro networks?