Presenting, Wait A Minute, Dahi Kurkure Chaat — Do You Think It Is Bizarre

Imagine taking a stroll through the bustling streets of India, indulging in the vibrant and diverse world of street food. Among all the options, one delicacy stays supreme and is sure to tingle your taste buds—Dahi Chaat. The delightful combination of sweet dahi (yoghurt) mixed with spicy green chutney, accompanied by crispy aloo tikki or bhalla, creates an explosion of flavours in every bite. This beloved street food has captured the hearts of food enthusiasts everywhere, leading to a culinary revolution with unique chaat recipes popping up around the globe.

Now, Nagpur has introduced a peculiar addition to this list—the extraordinary Dahi Kurkure Chaat. Prepare to be amazed as we delve into the preparation of this intriguing delight through a viral clip shared by the Instagram food page oyehoyeindia.

Take a glimpse into the making of this unique street food here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kushal | Jaipur (@oyehoyeindia)

In this video, a street vendor takes us on a culinary adventure, showcasing an extraordinary creation—the tempting Dahi Kurkure Chaat. With precision, he starts by generously spreading crunchy kurkure on a plate, followed by a drizzle of sweet red chutney that adds a burst of tangy sweetness. Then, a layer of creamy dahi (curd) and a fiery touch of spicy green chutney elevate the flavours to new heights.

But wait, there’s more! A sprinkle of salt and aromatic masalas is then added to it. The vendor’s artistry continues as he adorns the masterpiece with slices of fresh onion and a shower of fragrant chopped coriander leaves. And for the grand finale, a sprinkle of aloo bhujia adds that irresistible crunch.

This culinary marvel, priced at Rs. 40, is available outside Barbate Garden in the enchanting city of Lakadganj, Nagpur. While we can’t guarantee the taste, the mesmerising colours and captivating presentation make it a sight worth beholding.

The clip has garnered a wave of positive responses, with users showering red hearts and fire emojis in the comment section of the video. However, a few people are questioning the price, believing that this delectable creation may not exceed the Rs. 20 mark.

What are your thoughts on this extraordinary creation, the Dahi Kurkure Chaat? Would you dare to try this innovative fusion of flavours?