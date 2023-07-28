Prices On 26-Year-Old Viral Grocery Receipt Takes Internet On Nostalgia Ride

A 26-year-old receipt of a grocery shopping list has brought back a wave of nostalgia on the internet. It all began when a Reddit user discovered a receipt dated 1997 inside an old cassette they recently purchased. Even with a slight tearing at the bottom, most items on the receipt remain readable. But what’s shocking are the cheap rates of groceries sold back in the day. As soon as the photo of the bill made its way online, a barrage of users quickly began comparing the prices with garlic bread stealing the most attention. The total cost of the bill is seen to be £27.26 (Rs 2873 in today’s value conversion).

There are about 22 items listed on the old sheet of which 17 cost less than a pound (Rs 105). About four items were bought at £2 (Rs 210) with the most expensive item priced at £10.99 (Rs 1158). Shockingly, the rate of garlic bread hasn’t changed much which made many wonders if the food item remained immune to inflation. The Reddit user who shared the photograph of the receipt printed in blue ink said, “Bought an old cassette today and found a receipt inside, looked down and saw the date was 25/07/1997, 26 years ago today!"

Take a look at the photo here:

Reacting to the photo, a user when comparing the grocery item rates to today’s prices found the value has almost tripled in over two decades. “I know it’s 26 years ago but the prices of things then compared to now are mental. I get price increases etc but they’ve nearly tripled in price," said the user. Another surprised that garlic bread has merely moved up a penny commented, “Garlic bread must have always been overpriced or it’s managed to stay cheap all these years."

One more reminisced their good old days and shared, “The prices were the freaking heaven back then and we all have to agree to that, and the taste of that butter, I can still feel that thing in my mouth, it was just good."

Meanwhile, a section of the internet did not hold back from dropping rib-trickling responses in the reply section. While one joked about the receipt being older than their age, many stated the prices nearly made them cry.