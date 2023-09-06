Primary School Teacher Documents A Day In His Life And It Is Wholesome

It is rightly said that teaching is a noble profession. The hard work, dedication, and patience that a teacher harbours deserve nothing but respect. They are the ones who are responsible for making us identify our weaknesses, helping us recognise our strengths, and preparing us for the future. Often, some people, who are unaccustomed to the profession might assume that teaching is an easy job, claiming that unlike a corporate job, educators get numerous holidays, including summer and winter vacations. But recently, a primary school teacher proved these assumptions to be completely inaccurate by offering the masses a sneak peek into his life as a government school teacher.

The teacher, who goes by the name Englishwalesir on Instagram, dropped the video on August 21, featuring a day in his life of teaching little kids. Along with the video, he also penned a long note in the caption citing the reasons as to why teaching is neither too easy nor too difficult a job. “The key to doing many things in the classroom starts with one simple thing… ‘Be in your classroom,” he begins by saying.

Giving cues on how to improve the bond with students, the teacher adds, “If you wish to strengthen your bond with kids, start taking your lunch with them. I do it every day and every day I sit with a new kid and talk to him about so many things while taking our meals. There’s constant stress that few of my kids aren’t learning much from the textbook, focus on them. Every day dedicate yourself to one of those kids.” The teacher concludes his winning post, advising fellow teachers to simply “trust the process” and be kind to themselves while urging them to think from the perspective of the students.

The heartwarming video shows the man starting off his day at the school by taking the attendance of the pupils, followed by a fun birthday celebration. Then starts teaching the young lads, helping them when they get stuck in something. As narrated in the caption, the teacher can be seen having lunch with the pupils, sitting on the same bench. Apart from studies, the teacher takes an active part in making the students engage in some outdoor activities too. The lovely video ends with the students leaving for the day, high-fiving with their teacher.

“Our Country needs more teachers like you,” praised one impressed user. “This is so wholesome,” noted another. Encouraging the teacher a third individual asked him to “keep doing the great work.” So far, the video has received over 2.3 million views on Instagram.