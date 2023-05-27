Prime Video Has A Sassy Response To Netflix's Password-Sharing Crackdown

In a bid to revitalize its declining subscriber base and drive revenue growth, Netflix is introducing several platform changes. One of these changes involves imposing restrictions on password sharing. As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen its business model and secure its future, the streaming giant recently announced its plans to expand the crackdown on password sharing to more countries, including the UK and the US.

While this step seems crucial for Netflix, it has given its rivals an opportunity to playfully mock the streaming giant. Speaking of which, recently Amazon Prime Video reshared Netflix’s tweet from 2017 which read “Love is sharing a password" accompanied by the question, “Who’s watching?" Prime Video cleverly responded by sharing a screenshot of its own homepage, where multiple users were shown using a single account. Instead of displaying individual names below each profile, Prime Video creatively inserted words that collectively formed the sentence, “Everyone who has our password," accompanied by a heart emoticon.

While the playful post from Prime Video left users in splits, the streaming platform did not explicitly deny the possibility of implementing similar measures in the future. In one of the replies to a user, Amazon Prime Video said, “Giggling and tweeting and hoping we don’t do the same."

The tweet from Prime Video sparked a frenzy among users. Twitteratis expressed their thoughts and reactions, flooding the comment section with a range of opinions, jokes, and playful banter

One user commented, “Amazon clapped Netflix so damn hard lol."

A comment read, “This is why Prime Video is better!."

A social media user wrote, “RIP Netflix."

“Oof. Amazon Prime going H.A.M. lol. Love it," another comment read.

Netflix, recognising the prevalence of password sharing among its users, has taken steps to address this issue by implementing a new policy known as “paid sharing." In various countries, including the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain, the popular streaming service now charges subscribers on the $15.49 tier an additional $7.99 for each person who shares their login credentials. This policy aims to combat the widespread practice of password sharing, as internal research suggests that up to 100 million households may be sharing a single Netflix account.