'Indian Athlete at 23': Prithvi Shaw Bodyshamed After Slamming 200, Fans Come to Rescue

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw grabbed the spotlight with a remarkable feat, hammering an impressive 244 runs off 153 balls while representing English county side Northamptonshire against Somerset in a 50-over match held in the United Kingdom. While the cricketing community lauded his exceptional batting prowess, the snapshot capturing his jubilation after achieving the double century garnered widespread attention for all the wrong reasons. The social media sphere was abuzz with remarks concerning the 23-year-old’s receding hairline and his bulked-up physique, which triggered a cascade of mockery and taunts.

Nevertheless, the tide of negativity gradually receded as a multitude of voices on Twitter rallied against such derogatory body-shaming comments. They emphasised the need to appreciate Shaw’s revitalised batting prowess, especially considering his resurgence after a period of decline.

One user expressed, “We live in a country where a man’s looks get more focus than his skills. Full respect to Prithvi Shaw that even though he knew that he would be judged for his look, he decided to go on field and score a 129 balls 200 instead of going to gym, build body to look good and impress others with his looks."

Another discontented observer articulated, “Seriously, how out of touch do you have to be to mock a cricketer who outright said just a month ago in an interview that he’s got no one to talk to? Are you people really gonna keep bashing him until he openly says he’s not in a good place mentally?” echoing the sentiments of Shaw, who recently revealed his mental health struggles.

“If you ask me personally, it’s very scary. Darr lagta hai aajkal to share my thoughts. Agle din social media mein aa jaata hai(I’m scared to share my thoughts. Somehow all of it comes up on social media). I’ve very less friends, only a couple of friends, and even with them I don’t share everything, only a few things," mentioned the Delhi Capital batter.

Even Ankur Warikoo, an entrepreneur and author, exhibited a change of heart. After posting an initial tweet body-shaming Shaw, he later acknowledged his mistake and issued an apology for his insensitivity. He wrote, “I realize my mistake after people’s responses. This pic is Prithvi Shaw’s who lost his mother at the age of 4. Which makes my post extremely insensitive and not something I am proud of."

Once touted as the next ‘Sachin Tendulkar’ from Mumbai due to his abundant batting talent and stature reminiscent of the Indian cricket legend, Shaw encountered a period of stagnation following a challenging tour of Australia in 2020-21. His struggles with fitness and form led to his exclusion from the Indian team.

However, his recent resurgence signifies a redemption story that was much needed for him!