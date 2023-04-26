Priya Malik Describes 'Seven Stages' of Sufi Ishq in This Viral Video, Gets Brutally Trolled

Bigg Boss fame Priya Malik performs slam poetry and many of her pieces have gone viral in the past. There have been instances when she has been brutally roasted for these pieces. Now, an interview of Priya which has gone viral shows her describing the “seven stages" of Sufi ishq. Twitter user ‘Saloni’ uploaded the video on her Twitter handle as she wrote, “Am I the only one who finds this extremely cringe? She just used some Urdu words with their translations & the guy also plays along as if something very intellectually stirring is being discussed. Funny imo."

In the video, Priya can be heard saying, “Pyaar is a stage and ishq is the destination." On hearing this, the interviewer asks her the difference between the two and this is when she begins to explain the seven stages of sufi ishq which has the viewers cringe. Here is the viral video:

Am I the only one who finds this extremely cringe? She just used some Urdu words with their translations & the guy also plays along as if something very intellectually stirring is being discussed. Funny imo. pic.twitter.com/vkT7nBdGng— saloni🇮🇳 (@salonivxrse) April 24, 2023

“Not just cringe but superdumb & annoying. It’s insane she’s gotten so popular like Soupy Kaur," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Love never happens the way she is saying or people plan, it’s not some degree that one has to first graduate then post graduate and then PhD and finally he will be placed. Nothing happens the way she mentioned, it’s unexplainable, it’s beyond words and definitely not this."

“Just did some direct translations of URDU words, made to look like some great philosophical explanation. . Some things to bear when anyone wants to blurt out on podcasts," wrote another person.

Not just cringe but superdumb & annoying. It's insane she's gotten so popular like Soupy Kaur— Hetal (@heyytal) April 24, 2023

Love never happens the way she is saying or people plan, it's not some degree that one has to first graduate then post graduate and then PhD and finally he will be placed. Nothing happens the way she mentioned,it's unexplainable,it's beyond words and definitely not this ✌️— Arjunnnnn (@SarcasmPandit) April 24, 2023

She is correct. Pyaar is a stage and Ishq is the destination and that is why it is called Ishq wala Love, Hota hai jo love se zyada waise wala love Ishq wala love— DarkKnight (@iamshinerk) April 25, 2023

Abhi inko pooch lo har stage ka Hindi equivalent batao to hawa nikal jaaye— I am Modi (@ChittiBuggulu) April 24, 2023

Anything can be intellectual in these podcasts.E.g, Tatti is a stage hugna is a destination.First you eat something (khaana) , IInd is formation of acid (gas) , third is sabr (controlling) if you aren't at home and finally destination hagna.— triggered (@trigger34008511) April 25, 2023

What do you think?

