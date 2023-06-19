Priyanka Chopra Reveals Why Many Tried to Stop Her From Doing Bollywood Movie 'Fashion'

Priyanka Chopra’s achievements have been unmatchable. From inspiring generations in Bollywood and then creating a mark in Hollywood, the actress has done it all. The winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant, she also ventured out as a singer and producer. With this, she has also achieved numerous accolades, including a National Film Award and five Filmfare Awards and a Padma Shri. Forbes listed her among the World’s 100 most powerful women. Now, a video which is currently going viral features the actress talking about the ‘scrutiny’ that comes along with her job.

In the video, she can be seen being interviewed by YouTuber turned Actress Prajakta Koli. She also revealed how many people tried to stop her from doing a movie like ‘Fashion’ early in her career. People claimed “actresses did such films for National Award or when they become seniors and got no male actor to work with them.”

She further revealed that there were also times when she was unsure as to how she will pay her bills. “The job is generally uncomfortable, the scrutiny that comes along with it, the nature that comes along with being a public figure.”

Here is the viral video:

#PriyankaChopra did #Fashion (2008) early in her career. She revealed how many stopped her because "actresses did such films for National Award or when they become seniors & got no male actor to work with them!"What did you like about Fashion the most?Video via #PrajaktaKoli pic.twitter.com/W1YT18QbCs — Mimansa Shekhar | मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) June 18, 2023

“The struggle of models from small towns was shown beautifully… The overall story was presented nicely Plus PC and Kangana as an Actor was Fab,” wrote a Twitter user, discussing the movie ‘Fashion.’ Another person mentioned, “Kangana’s ramp walk in golden dress … honestly PC was at her one of the best acting but when I hear the movie name Fashion the song “mar jaava” and Kangana’s ramp walk comes in my mind.”

