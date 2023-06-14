Priyanka Chopra’s Daughter Malti's Bag Can Cover The Cost Of Two Trips

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, the daughter of global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas and musician Nick Jonas, is bound to be showered with love. Not just by her parents but by the internet alike. With her charming presence and heart-melting moments captured on the camera in her few appearances, Malti has managed to capture the attention and affection of millions. But now she has become the envy of the internet and it is all thanks to her parents’ gift. It is not just your everyday present. Recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared some adorable family pictures on her Instagram handle. It featured her husband Nick Jonas and other family members like her daughter and mother. Amidst all those sweet photographs, one particular snapshot stole the spotlight. In the photo, Malti was seen sporting a luxurious handbag that left everyone in awe. She was seen sitting in a high chair, playing with the little bag that was kept on the table in front of her.

It has been reported by Scoop Whoop that the handbag she was carrying is worth a staggering Rs 2.45 lakh. The Bulgari Serpenti Forever Crossbody Bag, with its exquisite craftsmanship and elegant design, is a true symbol of luxury. Made with high-quality calf leather and adorned with the iconic serpent head closure, this bag is a testament to Bulgari’s unparalleled craftsmanship and timeless style. What made Malti’s bag even more captivating was its stunning pastel-green hue, adding a touch of sophistication to her ensemble.

Malti’s fashion statement at such a young age has ignited a wave of admiration and curiosity among the fans and followers of Priyanka Chopra. Many have also been left talking about the toddler’s earrings after catching a glimpse of her adorable accessory. The picture has since garnered a tremendous response, with fans pouring in their love and admiration for the adorable little fashionista. And it wasn’t just her bag and earrings that had the comment section talking. “The little PC is growing fast,” a comment read.

“Baby girl is so adorable… Enjoying her summertime,” another comment read.

“Malti Marie looking very cute,” a user wrote.

A comment read, “Those little earrings.”

As Malti Marie Chopra Jonas continues to charm the world with her delightful presence, her stylish appearances are setting new benchmarks on the Internet. With her doting parents by her side, it is evident that Malti is growing up in an environment that embraces both talent and style.