'Problem With The World': Kolkata Cafe’s ‘Wrong’ Motivational Quotes Have Twitter Amused

An image which is currently doing rounds on social media is from a cafe in Kolkata and it features, what has been deemed as, a ‘wrong’ motivational quote. Twitter user ‘Vandana Jain’ took to the micro blogging site and shared an image from ‘Irish House’ in Kolkata. The image features a wall which has a quote written in order to make people drink more. The image, since being uploaded, garnered a lot of attention on social media and it has people in splits.

“Alcohol may be man’s worst enemy, but the bible says love your enemy,” reads the quote. Right behind this wall is another one which features another quote. It goes like, “The problem with the world is that everyone is a few drinks behind.”

Here, have a look at the viral image:

Irish house, Kolkata is giving wrong motivational quotes 😭 pic.twitter.com/lYsQYpYgU6— Poan Sapdi (@VandanaJain_) July 23, 2023

“In a way it’s true, your mind remembers your enemy more than one you love sometimes when its caught up in a loop,” wrote a Twitter user. Since being uploaded, the image has gathered over 3.8K views.

Meanwhile, earlier, ‘Cafe Positive’ in Kolkata garnered attention for all the right reasons. Child rights activist Dr Kallol Ghosh started this cafe. It is run by staff members who are all HIV-positive. Speaking to News18, Dr Ghosh explained that it has been his dream to start an initiative with persons diagnosed with HIV after they turned 18 years of age. His cafe is a platform where HIV-positive people serve drinks and food. “This is the first time that HIV positive people are running such a beautiful cafeteria in the heart of Kolkata," he said. Dr Ghosh and company also have an aim of opening over 30 such cafeterias all across the country and have shortlisted 800 people for training.