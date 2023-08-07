Pufferfish To Nutmegs, World’s 5 Most Dangerous Foods That Can Kill You

Food is among the most essential needs of human beings. Food has essential nutrients that help us survive in the world. It contains essential nutrients that help in the growth and regulation of vital processes in the body. But it is quite important to note that not every food item is considered healthy for the body. Some of the foods can even be fatal for humans. But these food items are openly consumed by people despite their negative impact. So, let’s look at five dangerous food items that can kill a person but are still enjoyed by others.

Pufferfish: Pufferfish is considered one of the most dangerous fish in the world. They contain poison that is even more dangerous than cyanide. Despite the danger involved, they are used as a major ingredient in a delicacy served in Japan. These fish have a lot of poison in them, and they can only be served at restaurants in Japan where a qualified pufferfish handler works. These chefs remove the brain, skin, eyes, liver, and intestines of the fish before using them.

Casu Marzu Cheese: Casu Marzu Cheese is a popular delicacy in Sardinia, Italy. But this cheese is considered highly dangerous as it is made using maggots. These maggots help digest proteins in the process, transforming the product into a soft, creamy cheese. It is believed that these maggots sometimes survive the bite and stay inside the stomach, causing infection in the intestines.

Rhubarb Leaves: Rhubarb leaves are quite common in the UK as they are used in various salads. But these leaves are considered quite dangerous for the human body as they have an excess of oxalic acid in them, which is considered poisonous and can cause kidney stones.

Red Soybeans: Red soybeans, which look like kidney beans, have a lot of nutrients like vitamins, minerals, proteins, and fibre. But it has been found that they contain a special type of fat as well, which can be quite difficult to digest for the human body.

Nutmeg: Nutmeg is used in a lot of dishes. They are also used in making biscuits. As per medical experts, if they are consumed in excess, they can cause nausea, pain, and difficulty breathing. Some people have even reported epileptic seizures.