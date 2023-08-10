Pune Teacher Earns Praise For Educating Students On 'Good Touch And Bad Touch'

Child sexual abuse is the dark reality of our society. Hence, educating young children to identify good and bad touch is crucial. A video is doing rounds on the internet in which a teacher is seen educating a bunch of young students to differentiate between good and bad touches.

The video begins with the teacher demonstrating the actions that would qualify as good and bad touches and asking the students to identify them. In the video, the educator pats the back of the child and asks them if is it a good touch or a bad touch. The teacher also encouraged the students to voice their discomfort if they face any inappropriate behaviour.

The video is from the account name Roshan Rai and goes with the caption, “This teacher deserves to get famous. This should be replicated in all schools across India. Share it as much as you can.” It garnered 1.5 Million views and loads of comments.

Users in the comment section lauded the teacher for explaining to the students which physical actions qualify as good and bad touches. One of the users said, “Such a great initiative!!.”

While another user said, “Great work. I wish this is taught across all schools of our country.”

A comment read, “Good touch and bad touch, should be taught from year 1..”

Another comment read, “ Wow, this is revolutionary.”

Some users hailed the video as it underlined the importance of spreading awareness against child sexual abuse in rural areas. In January 2023, the state education department introduced a chapter on good touch and bad touch in school textbooks.

Teaching students about the concept of good touch and bad touch is one of the key themes discussed at a state-level round table conference on child health, development, and rights involving UNICEF in association with the Gravittus Foundation in Maharashtra.

Rajeshwari Chandrashekhar, Chief of Field Office, UNICEF-Mumbai, spoke about child rights, the effect of climate change on health, and the importance of early stimulation.