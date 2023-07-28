Puneet Superstar's Instagram Account Gets Disabled, Fans Can't Stop Sharing Memes in Frustration

Puneet Superstar, the king of cathartic yelling and performing thoughtless antics, has found himself embroiled in an unpleasant situation. Fans of ‘Lord Puneet’ were met with shock as they woke up to discover that their favourite content creator’s Instagram account had been disabled. Thus, his disappearance from the platform led to a surge of frustration among his devoted fans, who took to Twitter to express their demands for justice.

This development has split Twitter users into two camps – while some Bigg Boss enthusiasts are celebrating MC Stan’s criticism of Puneet’s content as “cringe," others are deeply displeased with the account’s termination. Amidst the chaos, Desi fans showed their creativity by flooding the micro-blogging platform with funny memes and jokes, refusing to back down despite the situation.

One fan expressed their frustration, writing, “Lord Puneet’s account removed- looks like Insta’s downfall has begun," while another commented, “Nahi dekhna mujhe naachta hua Vicky Kaushal give me my Lord puneet videos back Instagram."

“Instagram is unfair. Lord Puneet’s account removed,” said the third one.

For those unfamiliar with Puneet’s journey, he was last seen in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, where he entered as a highly anticipated contestant. With his quirky, funny, and down-to-earth demeanor, he effortlessly dominated both pop culture and meme circuits, earning the moniker ‘hod.’

However, due to his unruly behaviour, he was evicted within 24 hours of the show’s premiere. Despite this setback, he managed to amass a substantial fan base, and his Instagram following skyrocketed to over a million followers.

The origin of Puneet’s online fame traces back to TikTok, where his videos of yelling and screeching went viral. In these videos, he fearlessly poured various substances on his face, ranging from chili powder to toothpaste, floor cleaner, shampoo, and more. However, the ban on TikTok brought about a change in Puneet’s social media landscape. Undeterred, he transitioned to Instagram and continued his creative journey, now delighting his fans with engaging reels. His popularity only soared further, and his Instagram following grew to an impressive 3 million people.

But now, a cloud of uncertainty looms over Puneet Superstar’s online presence. The only question on everyone’s mind remains unanswered - will Puneet Superstar’s Instagram account ever be reinstated, or has he bid farewell to his online empire forever? Only time will tell.