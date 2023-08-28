Punjab Man Sets Guinness World Record Of Most Push-ups On Fingertips In 1 Minute

A man from Punjab has set a Guinness World Record for the second time showing his incredible strength. Kuwar Amritbir Singh who is a resident of Umarwala village, Gurdaspur has set another Guinness world record for doing most push-ups. The 21-year-old made a record for doing 86 push-ups on his fingers in one minute, he also put a 20 lb pack on his back while doing the exercise.

Interestingly, according to reports Kuwar has never been to a gym in his life and depends on his own methods of training himself. According to the Guinness World Record website, he is the first person to achieve this feat.

Singh shared a video of himself on his Instagram account which shows the young man successfully attempting the exercise. The video depicts him doing the exercise with full energy and enthusiasm The viewers can see his previous world record title kept behind him.

The post has been captioned, “Most Push-ups on fingertips (carrying 20 lb pack) in one minute 86 #guinnessworldrecords. This is the official video of my Record Attempt for Guinness World Records. The previous record was: 83 Current Record: 86 Most Push ups on fingertips (carrying 20 lb pack ) in 1 minute."

The videos have gained thousands of likes on the social media platform. The netizens in the comments praised Kuwar Amritbir Singh. A user wrote, “Push-up king title milna chaiyeh aapko (you should get the title of push-up king)," and another netizen said, “Congratulations Shera (congratulations lion)." Many of his followers are showing their appreciation with fire and heart emojis.

In 2022, he set the record for most push-ups with claps in one minute. According to him, his earlier attempt at the record failed, which drove him to do better in the future.

He said earlier, “If you have a passion to do something or you have done something for your passion then Never Ever Give Up in your Life."