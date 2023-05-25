CHANGE LANGUAGE
Put Your Skills To Test: Solve This Tricky Teaser In 10 Seconds
Put Your Skills To Test: Solve This Tricky Teaser In 10 Seconds

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

May 25, 2023

Delhi, India

Put on your thinking caps to solve this puzzle.

Put on your thinking caps to solve this puzzle. (Credits : Instagram)

Although the answer to the quiz may seem tricky, it is surprisingly straightforward.

Mind-boggling puzzles often push the limits of your intellect and stretch your cognitive abilities to their limits. These riddles ignite critical thinking, analytical prowess, and unleash your creative problem-solving skills. With each solution, a deeper understanding is revealed, fueling a triumphant sense of accomplishment. The internet is a treasure trove of captivating puzzles and riddles, but there’s one that’s currently taking the world by storm and leaving minds perplexed. Get ready to put your thinking cap on because today’s brain teaser is sure to make you scratch your head. Are you up for the challenge? Let’s dive in!

The Instagram handle “Optical Illusions" has once again managed to baffle minds with its latest brain teaser. This time, they present a seemingly simple yet mind-boggling question that will truly test your wits. The challenge is to make all the glasses of juice alternate by touching only one glass. Designed to create confusion and stretch the limits of your logical thinking, this enigmatic task will leave you pondering, “How do you do it?" Prepare to unravel the puzzle and showcase your problem-solving prowess. Can you crack the code?

    The very nature of this puzzle is to leave you scratching your head, questioning your assumptions, and seeking alternative paths to unravel its secrets. The solution to this puzzle may seem difficult at first but don’t be fooled by its initial appearance.

    If you’re eager to discover the solution to the puzzle of creating a row of alternatively filled glasses by touching just one, the answer is about to be unveiled. The solution to this puzzle is remarkably straightforward. By pouring the juice from the 2nd glass into the 5th glass, a transformative shift occurs. This clever manoeuvre effectively achieves the desired arrangement without the need to touch any other glass. It serves as a reminder that sometimes the solution to the most complicated problem lies in simplicity itself.

    About the Author
    Buzz Staff
    A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
    May 25, 2023
    last updated:May 25, 2023, 11:20 IST