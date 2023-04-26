Put Your Visual Skills To Test: Count The Butterflies On This Ship

While social media trends undergo massive changes with time, optical illusion seems to have stood its ground. People tend to choose mindless social media scrolling over stimulating and intellectually challenging content. As a result, there has been only a growing interest in finding activities that can give the brain a workout. One of the most popular ways to do so is through optical illusions, which involve finding hidden objects in complex images. Another addition to the list is a new puzzle that challenges viewers to locate the hidden butterflies in photographs.

The photo shows a number of butterflies scattered throughout the picture. However, there are many that sit on the ship. The sole method of deciphering this optical illusion is by being calm. By carefully examining each and every part of the image in a structured manner, one can effortlessly complete the given task.

To accomplish this task effectively, it is better that you divide the image into smaller sections. Carefully examine each section before moving on to the next, as this approach reduces the likelihood of overlooking any butterflies and enables you to locate them all quickly.

Take a look at the picture below and try your luck counting the butterflies:

So, how many butterflies are there in the picture? The answer is simple— there are 18 butterflies in the picture. This includes 11 colourful butterflies on the ship, another one embossed at the front of it. 3 in the water and 3 in the sky. So, in total there are 18 butterflies in the picture.

If you were able to successfully count all the butterflies, you might regard yourself as an intelligent person with exceptional observation abilities. However, if you were unable to do so, practising with other optical illusions of a similar nature could lead you to accomplish the task with ease.

The image illusion presented here has left many people feeling perplexed. While a few individuals were able to solve it with ease, some others struggled to give the correct answers. One of the users wrote, “Too many to count.” Another user added, “My brain, it’s all muddled after seeing so many butterflies.” “Can’t count, it is definitely more than three,” said another user.

