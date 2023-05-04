Quadruple Celebration: Four Sisters Get Pregnant At The Same Time In Strange Coincidence

It isn’t double or triple but quadruple cause of celebration for the Goodwillie family who are bracing to welcome four new members into their lives. In a strange coincidence, four sisters from this UK family are pregnant at the same time. Notably, two of them are even due in the same month. Identified to be Kayleigh Stewart, 29, and her elder sister Jay Goodwillie, 35, are set to welcome baby boys in the month of May. During an interaction with the South West News Service, Kayleigh revealed she was shell-shocked after finding out about their unusual pregnancies.

Reportedly, it is Kayleigh’s first time embracing motherhood while Jay’s second. The sisters shared their good news via Facetime, “No chance, me too,” Kayleigh said on the phone call. After them, it was Amy Goodwillie, 24, who announced her pregnancy on Christmas, and following suit was Kerry-Anne Thomas, 41, who completed the announcement streak in March. In a happy move, the sisters wore customised matching t-shirts to share the piece of good news with the rest of their family members. Their gender reveal party was also reportedly held together.

If the report is to be believed, then Amy is due in August while Kerry-Anne is in October. While talking to SWNS, Kayleigh recalled the time when all the sisters lived in the same house adding how they’d steal one another’s makeup and clothes. Though it is quite a strange coincidence, Kayleigh theorizes their close period cycles could be a key factor.

Kerry-Anne is reportedly quite excited about the babies and has already predicted they’ll all turn out to be great friends. “It’s really exciting for the family. I love the fact that the babies will all be in the same class together once they go to nursery and school. I’m sure they will be great friends,” she added.

It’s going to be a full house for the UK family during the holidays and celebrations as it will be reportedly packed with 22 people, which is inclusive of the newborns. The family currently consists of two more sisters namely Kim Goodwillie, 27, and Jodi Goodwillie, 21, their parents, the sisters’ partners, and four grandchildren already.

