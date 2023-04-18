Question on Virat Kohli Appears in UPSC NDA Exam, Can You Guess the Answer?

Virat Kohli has established himself as one of the most exceptional players of his generation. Throughout his extended career in cricket, he has consistently set and surpassed records across various forms of the sport, earning widespread recognition and acclaim, including being the subject of academic examinations. Recently, he was featured in a national-level paper, adding to the growing discussion surrounding his contributions to the sport.

A recent question in the National Defence Academy paper administered by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the central body responsible for recruiting Group A services in the Indian government, asked examinees about Virat Kohli’s achievements in cricket. Specifically, the question asked whether Kohli was the sole player to have won the Player of the Tournament award twice in the ICC T20 World Cup.

Another statement in the question also inquired whether England was the only country to have won the ICC T20 World Cup twice. The question has since gained attention on social media. Can you guess the correct answer?

A question based on Virat Kohli & England team in the UPSC NDA exam. pic.twitter.com/kgx89D0rvd— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 17, 2023

Both statements in the previous question are correct. Virat Kohli is the only player to have received the Man of the Tournament award twice in the ICC T20 World Cup, during the 2014 and 2016 editions. England has also won the ICC T20 World Cup twice, once in 2010 against Australia and again in 2022 when they defeated Pakistan in the finals.

As a result of this, many users on social media have shared other cricket-related questions that have appeared on exams. Two Twitter users recently shared challenging questions from the UPSC CDS 2023 exam.

See the tweets below and test your knowledge of cricket to see if you can answer them!

And there is CDS exam questions based on cricket pic.twitter.com/XIfzEyrUKQ— Kisslay Jha🇮🇳 (@KisslayJha) April 17, 2023

Johns give me answer , this question is asked in UPSC CDS 1(2023) pic.twitter.com/DCAg1umRAt— Mangoman. (@Insect83336437) April 17, 2023

Earlier, a picture of a class 9 English question paper made rounds on social media, which also featured a question related to Kohli. Students were asked to write a 100-120 word response to the question, which featured an image of Kohli celebrating after scoring a century against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup.

