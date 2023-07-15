Quick Style’s Dance On Punjabi Track Jogi Shows Why They Are Trendsetters

The globally renowned dance group, Quick Style, is on a trip to India for the second time. The popular Norwegian dance group is known for creating captivating videos on Indian songs, ranging from classics like O O Jaane Jaana to recent hits like Naatu Naatu. In fact, their recent performance at the IIFA in Abu Dhabi set the stage on fire. On their visit to Mumbai, the group recently shared an electrifying dance video on a Punjabi song that has taken the internet by storm.

The dance group dropped a clip of their spirited performance on their Instagram handle, showcasing their energetic moves to the popular Punjabi song Jogi by Panjabi MC. The video captures the group dancing enthusiastically on the rooftop of an open bus in Mumbai. Their seamless dance steps synchronise beautifully with the song’s beats, and their infectious energy will compel you to watch the video on loop. The caption reads, “Hanjiiiii!!!!" Watch the video here:

Posted just a day back, the video has already attained 3.7 million views and many likes. Instagram users loved their dance. “Punjabis all the way up," commented a user.

One person complained, “Stopped exactly where the real beat drop starts."

Another individual guessed that Quick Style’s next stop would be Punjab, saying, “I guess next stop would be Punjab or Chandigarh."

An account commented, “You all are in Mumbai, we are in Mumbai, but still haven’t met! This is another level of PAIN."

“Love you guys so much! Always brings so much happiness and joy. I think you must visit Punjab at some point, especially Chandigarh," an individual suggested.

Three days back, the Quick Style were seen enjoying the rich culture of Mumbai. The caption of their video read, “Learning and blending with the city’s CULTURE." They embarked on an exciting bus ride, navigating through the vibrant streets and embracing the lively ambiance.

Quick Style effortlessly made themselves a part of Mumbai, joyfully participating in the rhythmic Lezim, a traditional Maharashtrian dance form. During their visit, the dancers also made it a point to explore iconic landmarks such as the Gateway of India and the renowned Marine Drive.