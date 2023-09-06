Qutub Minar Lit Up For G20 Summit: Viral Pic Showing Quirky Aesthetics Fail to Appeal Desis

Delhi is bracing itself to extend a grand welcome to the leaders of the G20 nations as they prepare to convene for the summit on September 9 and 10. The capital city is abuzz with preparations, adorning its streets and surroundings in anticipation of the G20 Leader’s Summit, set to take place at the newly constructed International Convention and Exhibition Centre at Pragati Maidan. Given the high-profile nature of this gathering, meticulous efforts have been put into enhancing the cityscape, including the resurfacing of avenue roads, the installation of designer fountains adorned with sculptures, and the revitalisation of pavements. Alongside these endeavors, floodlights, vibrant LED displays, underground power cables, and the installation of Tricolour flagpoles have transformed the city’s flyovers.

Even the iconic Qutub Minar has not been exempt from this grand transformation and has been adorned with a striking display of multicoloured lights. However, this particular lighting arrangement has raised eyebrows on social media, with some online users humourously likening it to a ‘garba’ outfit.

Also Read: ‘Disco’ Lights in Andheri ‘Ignite’ Frustration Among Mumbaikars As Twitter User Writes to BMC

One user quipped, “The Qutub Minar looks like it’s going start doing Garba any moment now," while another commented, “I have seen better Aesthetics by Ulhasnagar Mitra Mandal Navratri celebrations than Qutub Minar right now ahead of G20 Summit" Yet another user humourously referred to it as “Jetha Lal of Qutub Minar."

On a more serious note, many criticised the excessive and unappealing lighting, with one person stating, “How ghastly. Complete lack of aesthetics." Another individual exclaimed, “This is hideous, robbing a familiar loved Delhi landmark the Qutub Minar to a Gujarati dandiya decor."

While the unconventional lighting scheme failed to impress users on ‘X,’ one user shared a video showcasing a brilliant laser show at Qutub Minar, which resonated more positively. The caption of the video reads, “BRILLIANT Laser Show at Qutab Minar, Delhi, भारत for G20 Summit."

Watch the Video:

Meanwhile, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has initiated a unique strategy involving the placement of life-size cut-outs depicting grey langurs along the Central Ridge roads. This creative approach aims to deter rhesus monkeys from utilising these pathways and approaching areas relevant to the G20 Summit.