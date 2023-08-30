Radhika Apte Wants Actors to be Valued for Their Talent Over Looks, and Fans Cheer in Agreement

Radhika Apte is known for fearlessly expressing her thoughts and opinions, making her distinctive voice an emblem of her identity. In such a case, a recent resurgence of an interview with Film Companion, shared on Reddit, showcases her candidly venting about the modern dynamics of valuing actors. In the video, she passionately addresses how the importance has shifted from valuing an actor’s raw talent to their overall persona, including appearance upkeep, makeup routines, and fitness regimens, essentially favouring the creation of a star. The clip has rapidly become viral, resonating particularly with Bollywood fans who find themselves nodding in agreement.

Around a year ago, during an interview alongside Vikrant Massey, Apte was asked about the occupational challenges she faces. She seized the opportunity to expound on her concerns regarding the perceived devaluation of actors in the industry. “Like you want the best cinematographer, best sound designer but you don’t want the best actor, you want a star.” She highlighted how cinematographers invest in honing their craft by acquiring knowledge, whereas actors are often directed to focus on superficial enhancements like physical fitness, fashionable attire, photo opportunities, and cosmetic procedures. This disparity leads actors to prioritise these external aspects rather than pursuing courses to elevate their acting skills, due to the perception that such pursuits are undervalued.

Consequently, this moment from the interview circulated across social media platforms under the title “Radhika Apte spitting facts," capturing the attention and agreement of a wide range of individuals.

Watch the Viral Video:

Among the reactions, one comment highlighted, “Imagine if the audience is tired of these nepo kids and their mediocrity being given national awards and such, how much more the frustration must be for actors in the field having to be the contemporaries who actually suffer and are not given work based on merit alone.”

Another commenter observed, “This not only applies to starkids but also some outsiders of today. More than films we see their magazine covers, brand shoots, as they are here for modelling.”

