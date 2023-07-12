Raghubir Yadav’s Refreshing Take on ‘Struggles’ Will Give You New Perspective on Life

The masterful actor of theatre and Bollywood, Raghubir Yadav, is a gem who never ceases to amaze viewers by his command over the craft. Being an alumnus of the National School of Drama, Raghubir definitely possesses the extraordinary ability to portray the ordinary immaculately. Now, a video which is currently doing rounds on social media shows Raghubir elaborating on ‘struggles’. This acting talent has essayed a variety of roles, including, Loknath in Newton, Dr Srivastav in Piku, Bhaskar from Love Per Square Foot, Bhura from Lagaan, and many more.

In the current video, Raghuvir explains how there is no struggle in life. If you think of your daily tasks as struggles, you will not achieve anything. The video has been uploaded on Twitter handle ‘Bollywood Direct’. “Raghubir Yadav’s perspective on struggle unveils a profound truth. It’s not just about facing obstacles, but about embracing them as stepping stones to self-improvement. Embrace the crucible of struggle to refine yourself and uncover your true strength. Let’s navigate life’s challenges with resilience, purpose, and a renewed sense of joy!” read the caption. This video, however, is a small clipping from his guest lecture at ‘The Actor Prepares’.

Here, have a look at the video:

#RaghubirYadav’s perspective on struggle unveils a profound truth. It’s not just about facing obstacles, but about embracing them as stepping stones to self-improvement. Embrace the crucible of struggle to refine yourself and uncover your true strength. Let’s navigate life’s… pic.twitter.com/9EKqy6PrGn — Bollywoodirect (@Bollywoodirect) July 11, 2023

The entire video, which has been uploaded on YouTube, shows the actor talking about his challenges and experiences with the diploma batch students. He says, “I feel I have never struggled in the industry. I don’t think hard work is a struggle. I enjoy every stage of learning the craft of acting. I never went to anybody for work.”

Here is the entire video:

Did this change your perspective about ‘Struggles’?