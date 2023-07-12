Rahul Dravid Reveals His Mother Still Unhappy Over Viral 'Indira Nagar Ka Gunda' Ad

Rahul Dravid took the internet by storm with his Indira Nagar Ka gunda avatar in a CRED TV ad in 2021. The never seen before explosive avatar of the former cricketer garnered much reaction and eyeballs. During a recent interaction with CRED CEO Kunal Shah, Dravid shared his experience of shooting the commercial on the streets of Mumbai. After pointing at the other embarrassing aspects, Dravid referred to a particular scene that did not go down with his mother. “I think she is not really convinced. She still believes that I shouldn’t have been smashing that glass,” Dravid said.

“It is probably one of the most embarrassing things I have done – standing in Bombay in front of the street. Even though it’s an ad shoot and you know there are people around you, who are semi-actors or whatever they are. Still, for someone like me to stand in the middle of that road, keep screaming and shouting, was really embarrassing,” Dravid added.

Rahul Dravid took part in a conversation with Kunal Shah on the latest episode of ‘Cred Curios’. Glimpses of the chat were shared on the official Instagram page of the company with the caption reading, “Breaking down ‘The Wall’, one insight at a time.”

A clip of Dravid’s interview was dropped on another page named ‘leaderstalk’, garnering significant traction from the social media population.

Known for his calm and composed attitude, Dravid appeared in a violent avatar in the TV commercial. The video opens with an aggressive Dravid engaging in an altercation with a fellow driver while being stuck in traffic congestion.

In a bid to vent out his frustration, Dravid threw off a glass of coffee and continued to yell like a maniac. He picked up a cricket bat and announced himself as an “Indiranagar ka gunda.”

He then went on to smack the rare-view mirror of an adjacent four-wheeler. Upon its release, the advertisement garnered a reaction from Virat Kohli. The star Indian batter acknowledged he had never seen “this side” of Rahul Dravid.

Dravid is currently in West Indies as the head coach of the Team India engaged in a multi-format series. The opening Test between India and West Indies begins on July 12 in Dominica.