Rajasthan Constable Crowdfunds Wedding Of Young Woman From Poor Family

Rajasthan constable Dharamveer Jakhar has emerged as a beacon of support for a young girl from an economically disadvantaged family during her wedding. Hailing from the district of Jhunjhunu in Mandawa, Tetra village, Rajasthan, the girl’s parents were weighed down by the financial expenses associated with the wedding festivities. Recognising their plight, they turned to Constable Jakhar for assistance.

Adding to the family’s concerns, the parents’ ailing health had further depleted their limited resources. Moved by their circumstances, Jakhar took it upon himself to raise awareness about their situation by sharing their story on social media. Calling upon the kindness of strangers, he sought help for the struggling family. The response that followed was nothing short of extraordinary.

Through generous contributions from the community, Jakhar managed to collect a total of Rs 1,31,000, along with essential gift items such as a refrigerator, cooler, fan, bed, and utensils. Additionally, he provided the family with Rs 61,000 in cash.

Constable Jakhar went beyond financial support. He performed the traditional duties expected of the bride’s brother, including presenting the bridal chunri to the girl. The constable emphasized that such acts of kindness are essential in society, and everyone involved in the wedding celebration was filled with joy and gratitude.

Similarly, in Machalpura village of Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, a young woman named Rubina from a financially-challenged family was able to marry due to the assistance of Hanskumar Jhinjhore. Jhinjhore oversees the Nimbola Police Station. A resident of Machalpura village, Kabal Tadvi Pathan’s younger daughter Rubina’s wedding was fixed with Rahman Khan of Borkheda village, Yaval Taluka in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra.

After realising the weak situation of his family, Kabal Tadvi approached the police station for help. He sought the assistance of the in charge of the police station. The station in charge and his colleagues from the force helped the family and went to the village to welcome the wedding procession. They also gifted the bride clothes, household items, and a bed on the wedding day. Guests from Maharashtra were surprised to see this scenario. The police officials stayed till the bride went away after the wedding ceremony.