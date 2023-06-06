Rajasthan Farmer's Innovative Grass Roof Becomes A Village Attraction; Watch Here

People often showcase unique experiments with their houses, ranging from titanic structures to moving homes. Recently, a video featuring a farmer, who installed an extraordinary roof on his solid house, in Karauli, Rajasthan, went viral. Jitendra Singh Chaudhary, the farmer, chose to cover his house roof with Sarkanda grass instead of the conventional RCC or stone roofs. Initially met with disapproval from his family members, the grass roof has now transformed their house into a captivating attraction in the region. This unconventional approach has sparked discussions and admiration for the farmer’s ingenuity and innovation.

The farmer was inspired by the luxurious bungalow of Chhan and its cosy ambience. Motivated by the desire for comfort and happiness, he decided to install a grass roof on his solid house.

He shared that the roof of his house is made of Sarkanda grass. Since Sarkanda is not locally available, he travelled to Pali and brought back 1000 bundles of Sarkanda. The craftsmen working on the roof then sourced additional materials from Boss Moruda. After dedicating considerable effort, they successfully installed the grass roof on our house.

Jitendra further highlights the various advantages of having a grass roof, similar to Chhan’s. Firstly, the grass roof adjusts to different seasons, keeping the house cool during summers and warm during winters. Unlike RCC or stone roofs that require complete replacement if damaged, a grass roof can be easily repaired by replenishing its materials, offering a more cost-effective and convenient maintenance solution.

The grass roof has a lifespan of at least 50 years, and if it is protected from water, it can last up to 100 years without major issues. For this reason, Jitendra installed a sheet of iron above the grass roof of his house.

Tikendra Singh Chaudhary, a resident of Kheda village, shares that the house with a grass roof has become a focal point of interest not only within the village but also in the surrounding region. Passersby in Kheda make it a point to step inside and witness its uniqueness. Amidst a landscape of houses with RCC roofs, this solid house adorned with a distinctive grass roof draws people towards its charm.